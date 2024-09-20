What the Options Market Tells Us About RH

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on RH. Our analysis of options history for RH (NYSE:RH) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $345,830, and 2 were calls, valued at $176,670.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $400.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RH's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RH's significant trades, within a strike price range of $310.0 to $400.0, over the past month.

RH 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $36.9 $36.5 $36.9 $310.00 $143.9K 975 320 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $23.6 $19.4 $21.2 $360.00 $84.8K 40 0 RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $10.6 $9.9 $10.0 $350.00 $75.0K 146 83 RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $13.6 $12.7 $13.55 $340.00 $67.7K 432 41 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $77.4 $75.8 $77.3 $350.00 $46.3K 16 10

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 18 restaurant locations. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and with offerings in color, bespoke furniture, architecture, media, and more.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with RH, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is RH Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 456,788, the RH's price is down by -0.51%, now at $347.17. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. What Analysts Are Saying About RH

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $325.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

