What the Options Market Tells Us About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $152,500 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $296,619.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $520.0 to $1090.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 77.14 with a total volume of 57.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $520.0 to $1090.0 over the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $90.7 $85.8 $90.8 $1090.00 $90.8K 11 10 REGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $198.0 $188.1 $193.97 $820.00 $77.5K 0 0 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $527.0 $517.0 $527.0 $520.00 $52.7K 0 1 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $52.0 $50.1 $52.0 $1040.00 $52.0K 286 10 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $51.5 $48.4 $51.5 $1040.00 $51.5K 286 20

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 270,067, the price of REGN is down by -1.11%, reaching $1000.96. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1170.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

