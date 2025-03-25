What the Options Market Tells Us About Reddit

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RDDT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Reddit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $889,980, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $457,775.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $170.0 for Reddit during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Reddit's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Reddit's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Reddit Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $8.7 $8.05 $8.66 $130.00 $855.8K 1.1K 1.0K RDDT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $30.45 $29.8 $30.1 $120.00 $120.4K 113 40 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.85 $7.1 $7.9 $130.00 $118.5K 2.0K 155 RDDT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $10.3 $9.75 $10.28 $170.00 $51.4K 687 25 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $4.95 $4.2 $4.7 $130.00 $47.0K 828 231

About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online human connections to communities, endless conversation, sports, business, crypto, television, and others. It generates a majority of revenue through the sale of advertising on mobile applications and websites. Other revenue consists of revenue from content licensing, Reddit Premium subscriptions, and products within the user economy.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Reddit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Reddit Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,451,305, the price of RDDT is down by -1.25%, reaching $123.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now. Expert Opinions on Reddit

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $166.25.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $75. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $220. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Strong Buy rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

