What the Options Market Tells Us About Reddit

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RDDT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Reddit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $787,345, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $925,229.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $250.0 for Reddit during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Reddit's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Reddit's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Reddit Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $33.8 $32.2 $32.4 $212.50 $424.4K 178 0 RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.5 $43.75 $43.75 $185.00 $131.2K 173 14 RDDT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $80.6 $76.8 $78.99 $145.00 $110.5K 514 1 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.1 $6.95 $6.95 $200.00 $104.2K 2.5K 14 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.25 $6.0 $6.14 $200.00 $92.2K 2.5K 202

About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online human connections to communities, endless conversation, sports, business, crypto, television, and others. It generates a majority of revenue through the sale of advertising on mobile applications and websites. Other revenue consists of revenue from content licensing, Reddit Premium subscriptions, and products within the user economy.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Reddit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Reddit Currently trading with a volume of 2,321,902, the RDDT's price is down by -6.2%, now at $177.91. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 94 days. Expert Opinions on Reddit

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $196.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

