What the Options Market Tells Us About Realty Income

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Realty Income (NYSE:O).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with O, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Realty Income.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $97,850, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $166,013.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Realty Income over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Realty Income's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Realty Income's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Realty Income Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume O CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.1 $9.0 $9.0 $50.00 $54.0K 451 155 O PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.15 $2.1 $2.15 $55.00 $40.8K 2.9K 508 O CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.1 $1.05 $1.05 $60.00 $30.9K 4.5K 549 O PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.45 $1.35 $1.45 $50.00 $29.0K 847 201 O PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.7 $0.6 $0.7 $40.00 $28.0K 1.0K 400

About Realty Income

Realty Income owns roughly 15,400 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 20% of revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Realty Income, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Realty Income With a trading volume of 7,054,820, the price of O is down by -0.53%, reaching $56.41. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Realty Income

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $58.67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Realty Income, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

