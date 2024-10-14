What the Options Market Tells Us About Qualcomm

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QCOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Qualcomm. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $226,150, and 5 are calls, amounting to $242,900.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $180.0 for Qualcomm during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Qualcomm's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Qualcomm's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Qualcomm Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.45 $6.35 $6.35 $155.00 $161.9K 6.3K 255 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $8.8 $8.35 $8.8 $175.00 $66.0K 1.3K 80 QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $5.75 $4.9 $5.31 $170.00 $53.1K 850 106 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $8.15 $7.9 $8.05 $175.00 $48.3K 306 75 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.36 $2.3 $2.3 $172.50 $45.9K 1.6K 308

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Qualcomm, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Qualcomm Currently trading with a volume of 330,890, the QCOM's price is up by 1.12%, now at $171.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Qualcomm with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

