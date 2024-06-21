What the Options Market Tells Us About Qualcomm

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QCOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Qualcomm. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $865,637, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,193,573.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $250.0 for Qualcomm over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Qualcomm's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Qualcomm's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

Qualcomm 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $58.9 $56.95 $58.9 $170.00 $588.9K 2.1K 0 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $6.1 $5.95 $6.1 $215.00 $244.0K 1.2K 32 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.8 $8.6 $8.65 $180.00 $119.3K 1.7K 2 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $1.62 $1.55 $1.61 $220.00 $96.6K 1.0K 342 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $10.0 $9.8 $9.95 $200.00 $93.8K 987 605

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

In light of the recent options history for Qualcomm, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Qualcomm Trading volume stands at 4,914,057, with QCOM's price down by -1.61%, positioned at $212.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 40 days. What The Experts Say On Qualcomm

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $240.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Qualcomm, maintaining a target price of $245. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Buy rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $240. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $235.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Qualcomm with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

