What the Options Market Tells Us About Procter & Gamble

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Procter & Gamble. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $62,845, and 9 calls, totaling $738,573.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $180.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.54 $2.38 $2.43 $180.00 $257.0K 3.5K 1.2K PG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.7 $7.4 $7.55 $180.00 $113.2K 4.5K 357 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.39 $2.39 $2.39 $180.00 $110.6K 3.5K 1.7K PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.4 $2.39 $2.39 $180.00 $98.4K 3.5K 2.1K PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.62 $0.61 $0.62 $165.00 $62.8K 2.8K 1.0K

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Procter & Gamble's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,505,152, the PG's price is down by -0.13%, now at $167.76. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. Expert Opinions on Procter & Gamble

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $181.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $181. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $189. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $209. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $161. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

