What the Options Market Tells Us About Praxis Precision Medicine

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PRAX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Praxis Precision Medicine.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $160,892, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $345,368.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $100.0 for Praxis Precision Medicine over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Praxis Precision Medicine's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Praxis Precision Medicine's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Praxis Precision Medicine Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PRAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.6 $7.5 $7.5 $90.00 $132.7K 72 761 PRAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.7 $19.9 $19.9 $75.00 $71.7K 1.6K 37 PRAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.75 $90.00 $65.4K 72 248 PRAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.6 $7.5 $7.5 $90.00 $64.6K 72 767 PRAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.4 $5.2 $5.2 $75.00 $51.1K 32 250

About Praxis Precision Medicine

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for patients affected by central nervous system disorders characterized by a neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. The firm's pipeline covers PRAX-114, for the treatment of a broad range of patients suffering from major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; PRAX-944, for the treatment of Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease; PRAX-562, and PRAX-222, among others.

Praxis Precision Medicine's Current Market Status With a volume of 291,328, the price of PRAX is down -0.09% at $84.77. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days. What The Experts Say On Praxis Precision Medicine

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $145.33333333333334.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Praxis Precision Medicine with a target price of $175. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $111.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Praxis Precision Medicine options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.