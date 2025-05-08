What the Options Market Tells Us About PayPal Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PYPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for PayPal Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $481,000, and 6 are calls, amounting to $375,717.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $100.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $32.45 $30.5 $31.0 $100.00 $310.0K 377 100 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $70.00 $171.0K 2.2K 472 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $37.45 $37.1 $37.1 $40.00 $103.8K 77 55 PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.05 $70.00 $81.0K 8.3K 230 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.31 $1.24 $1.3 $100.00 $71.3K 22.3K 566

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PayPal Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of PayPal Holdings

With a volume of 5,739,878, the price of PYPL is up 2.63% at $70.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

Expert Opinions on PayPal Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $82.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

