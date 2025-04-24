What the Options Market Tells Us About PayPal Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PYPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for PayPal Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $263,460, and 12 are calls, amounting to $1,022,768.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $70.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.05 $13.7 $14.05 $60.00 $366.7K 8.1K 1 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $2.12 $2.0 $2.07 $66.00 $184.3K 1.4K 3.6K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $10.0 $9.85 $9.85 $65.00 $83.7K 409 100 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.4 $9.25 $9.25 $70.00 $79.5K 1.1K 30 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $16.75 $16.15 $16.75 $60.00 $72.0K 2.5K 163

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PayPal Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,604,548, the PYPL's price is up by 2.43%, now at $63.98.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $78.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $93. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $74. * An analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Seaport Global lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $49.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for PYPL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Compass Point Initiates Coverage On Sell Apr 2025 Seaport Global Downgrades Neutral Sell Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PYPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.