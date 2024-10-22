What the Options Market Tells Us About PayPal Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $177,300, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $622,095.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $95.0 for PayPal Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 6091.0 with a total volume of 1,842.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $2.68 $2.66 $2.66 $83.00 $95.5K 296 372 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.4 $4.35 $4.35 $81.00 $78.2K 10 1 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $11.25 $11.15 $11.15 $75.00 $78.0K 43 71 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $8.15 $8.15 $77.50 $67.6K 5.1K 86 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $80.00 $65.2K 2.6K 312

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PayPal Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of PayPal Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 2,491,896, the PYPL's price is up by 0.63%, now at $81.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

