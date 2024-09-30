What the Options Market Tells Us About PayPal Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $453,208, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $847,839.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $115.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 1840.57 with a total volume of 4,436.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $57.5 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $17.2 $16.4 $17.15 $70.00 $289.8K 6 170 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.65 $15.45 $15.65 $72.50 $286.3K 2 187 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $24.5 $24.45 $24.5 $95.00 $122.5K 220 50 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.94 $2.89 $2.93 $72.50 $84.0K 1.2K 386 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $57.50 $54.7K 463 152

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Current Position of PayPal Holdings With a trading volume of 1,348,752, the price of PYPL is up by 0.1%, reaching $77.96. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now. What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $83.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $92. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $94. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $69. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $78.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

