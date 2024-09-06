What the Options Market Tells Us About PayPal Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 19% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,000, and 20, calls, for a total amount of $2,295,167.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $105.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 3299.67 with a total volume of 8,473.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.05 $18.0 $18.0 $55.00 $340.2K 5.2K 200 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.1 $18.0 $18.0 $55.00 $275.4K 5.2K 400 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.65 $10.5 $10.54 $62.50 $263.5K 2.5K 4 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.65 $10.5 $10.54 $62.50 $263.2K 2.5K 504 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.65 $10.5 $10.53 $62.50 $210.4K 2.5K 704

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

In light of the recent options history for PayPal Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of PayPal Holdings Trading volume stands at 7,005,173, with PYPL's price down by -3.8%, positioned at $69.3. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days. Expert Opinions on PayPal Holdings

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.66666666666667.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $90. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $80. An analyst from Daiwa Capital has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $72.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

