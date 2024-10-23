What the Options Market Tells Us About Palantir Technologies

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 58 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $744,870, and 45 are calls, for a total amount of $5,258,276.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $65.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $23.75 $23.6 $23.72 $20.00 $1.2M 6.4K 554 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $15.1 $15.0 $15.0 $30.00 $787.5K 5.6K 539 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.15 $7.05 $7.05 $40.00 $352.5K 5.5K 543 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $46.00 $279.9K 1.7K 946 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $45.00 $198.3K 16.7K 255

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Palantir Technologies With a trading volume of 24,011,370, the price of PLTR is down by -0.26%, reaching $42.83. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now. What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $37.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $45. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

