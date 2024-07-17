What the Options Market Tells Us About Oracle

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $294,190, and 7 are calls, amounting to $603,572.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $165.0 for Oracle, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oracle stands at 2086.23, with a total volume reaching 624.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oracle, situated within the strike price corridor from $125.0 to $165.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oracle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $30.95 $30.3 $30.95 $125.00 $216.6K 2.4K 0 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $18.65 $18.25 $18.35 $130.00 $165.1K 2.2K 0 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $28.0 $27.1 $28.0 $165.00 $140.0K 350 0 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.37 $0.36 $0.36 $155.00 $72.7K 3.6K 255 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.05 $6.0 $6.03 $155.00 $60.3K 5.9K 14

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Oracle With a trading volume of 2,560,240, the price of ORCL is down by -2.11%, reaching $139.59. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. What The Experts Say On Oracle

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $152.25.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $175. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Oracle with a target price of $150. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $125. An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $159.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

