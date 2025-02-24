What the Options Market Tells Us About Oklo

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Oklo. Our analysis of options history for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $1,070,992, and 10 were calls, valued at $505,658.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $70.0 for Oklo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oklo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oklo's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Oklo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $37.6 $36.75 $37.02 $70.00 $222.2K 26 40 OKLO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $33.45 $32.8 $33.12 $65.00 $165.5K 12 0 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.5 $22.6 $22.6 $20.00 $131.3K 733 7 OKLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $10.1 $9.25 $10.1 $47.00 $101.0K 367 100 OKLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.5 $6.2 $6.49 $31.00 $77.7K 178 120

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

In light of the recent options history for Oklo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Oklo Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,248,387, the price of OKLO is down -8.76% at $35.39. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Oklo

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $51.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Oklo, maintaining a target price of $58. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $44.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

