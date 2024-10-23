What the Options Market Tells Us About Nu Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Nu Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $98,174, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $540,938.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $17.0 for Nu Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nu Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nu Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.4 $0.36 $0.37 $17.00 $370.0K 4.9K 10.0K NU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.78 $0.75 $0.77 $15.00 $62.9K 3.7K 1.5K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.84 $0.83 $0.84 $15.00 $41.9K 22.7K 1.6K NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.85 $0.8 $0.8 $16.00 $40.0K 67.5K 726 NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $0.25 $0.23 $0.25 $15.00 $35.6K 1.1K 18.4K

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Current Position of Nu Holdings With a trading volume of 9,660,722, the price of NU is up by 2.3%, reaching $14.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nu Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.