What the Options Market Tells Us About Novo Nordisk

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Novo Nordisk. Our analysis of options history for Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $701,147, and 8 were calls, valued at $291,676.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $150.0 for Novo Nordisk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novo Nordisk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novo Nordisk's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Novo Nordisk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $0.6 $0.51 $0.51 $79.00 $207.4K 55 5.2K NVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.68 $2.39 $2.44 $70.00 $146.4K 2.8K 1 NVO PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.76 $2.57 $2.76 $70.00 $110.4K 2.8K 1.6K NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.65 $88.00 $54.3K 215 171 NVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.1 $89.00 $50.5K 67 0

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

Present Market Standing of Novo Nordisk With a trading volume of 4,896,136, the price of NVO is up by 1.72%, reaching $88.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Novo Nordisk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.