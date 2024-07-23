What the Options Market Tells Us About NIO

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 8 option transactions on NIO (NYSE:NIO), with a cumulative value of $433,894. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 5 puts, worth a total of 192,374.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $5.0 for NIO during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $5.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.65 $1.57 $1.65 $3.00 $165.0K 8.3K 1.1K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.21 $0.2 $0.2 $3.00 $49.5K 39.9K 6.3K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.21 $0.2 $0.2 $3.00 $44.5K 39.9K 13.2K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.89 $0.65 $0.87 $5.00 $43.5K 39.3K 500 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.22 $0.2 $0.2 $3.00 $43.0K 39.9K 19.9K

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NIO, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of NIO Trading volume stands at 11,596,067, with NIO's price down by -4.26%, positioned at $4.49. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NIO, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

