What the Options Market Tells Us About Nike

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $3,931,774 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $398,190.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $85.0 for Nike over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 4831.75 with a total volume of 19,693.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.5 $15.35 $15.5 $70.00 $1.2M 21.3K 2.6K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.65 $15.55 $15.55 $70.00 $1.0M 21.3K 650 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.75 $15.35 $15.37 $70.00 $461.7K 21.3K 1.6K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.35 $10.3 $10.3 $62.50 $202.9K 1.5K 2 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.45 $15.3 $15.34 $70.00 $172.0K 21.3K 850

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

In light of the recent options history for Nike, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Nike

With a trading volume of 8,396,049, the price of NKE is up by 1.19%, reaching $57.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nike

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $71.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for NKE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

