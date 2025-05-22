What the Options Market Tells Us About NextEra Energy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $2,183,522, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,063,444.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $75.0 for NextEra Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NextEra Energy options trades today is 4187.53 with a total volume of 23,694.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NextEra Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.2 $2.89 $2.9 $57.50 $870.0K 78 3.0K NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $26.65 $26.35 $26.35 $40.00 $313.5K 23.1K 2.2K NEE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.96 $2.25 $2.7 $65.00 $270.0K 4.1K 4.6K NEE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $5.45 $5.3 $5.33 $71.00 $216.9K 2.4K 1.0K NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.2 $0.68 $1.09 $62.50 $163.6K 3.7K 1.5K

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to over 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 36 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 37 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

In light of the recent options history for NextEra Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 21,263,907, the price of NEE is down by -8.86%, reaching $65.2.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About NextEra Energy

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $81.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $97. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NextEra Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NEE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

