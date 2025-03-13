What the Options Market Tells Us About New Fortress Energy

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on New Fortress Energy. Our analysis of options history for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $1,334,213, and 3 were calls, valued at $107,217.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $12.0 for New Fortress Energy over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for New Fortress Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of New Fortress Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

New Fortress Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.0 $0.85 $1.0 $5.00 $1.0M 5.7K 10.0K NFE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.3 $11.00 $99.0K 3.4K 300 NFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.05 $0.85 $1.02 $8.00 $75.7K 6.7K 753 NFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.45 $0.35 $0.45 $10.00 $46.7K 406 4.5K NFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.2 $5.0 $5.2 $12.00 $43.1K 126 83

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is an integrated gas-to-power company. Its business model spans the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, terminals, and conversion or development of a natural gas-fired generation. It has invested in floating, liquefied natural gas vessels to lower the cost of acquiring gas while securing a long-term supply for its terminals. Its segments include Terminals & Infrastructure, and Ships. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Terminals & Infrastructure segment.

In light of the recent options history for New Fortress Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

New Fortress Energy's Current Market Status With a volume of 6,350,410, the price of NFE is down -10.74% at $7.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for New Fortress Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $16.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for New Fortress Energy, targeting a price of $19. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for New Fortress Energy, targeting a price of $14.

