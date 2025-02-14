What the Options Market Tells Us About Netflix

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) revealed 79 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 24% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $822,962, and 64 were calls, valued at $3,684,519.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $665.0 to $1420.0 for Netflix during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 568.9 with a total volume of 20,729.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $665.0 to $1420.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $300.0 $297.45 $297.45 $1340.00 $297.4K 25 10 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $120.2 $118.05 $120.2 $1400.00 $252.4K 977 21 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $6.95 $6.95 $1420.00 $217.5K 4 288 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $83.0 $81.9 $82.77 $1040.00 $99.2K 116 36 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $173.35 $172.5 $172.5 $950.00 $86.2K 69 10

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Netflix, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Netflix's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,531,005, the price of NFLX is up by 0.09%, reaching $1044.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. Expert Opinions on Netflix

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1051.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1150. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1150. * An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $1175. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $680. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $1100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Netflix options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.