What the Options Market Tells Us About Natera

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in NTRA usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 36 options transactions for Natera. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 86% being bullish and 13% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 35 are puts, valued at $1,484,018, and there was a single call, worth $27,723.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $140.0 for Natera, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Natera's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Natera's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Natera Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTRA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.7 $6.6 $6.7 $130.00 $99.1K 11 155 NTRA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.0 $4.3 $5.5 $120.00 $75.3K 110 2.1K NTRA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.9 $5.1 $5.1 $120.00 $71.4K 110 406 NTRA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.8 $3.2 $5.1 $120.00 $65.7K 110 1.6K NTRA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.8 $3.5 $5.3 $120.00 $59.8K 110 921

About Natera

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) which screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS) to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children, Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, which detects circulating tumor DNA in patients previously diagnosed with cancer to assess molecular residual disease and monitor for recurrence; and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection.

Where Is Natera Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 390,822, with NTRA's price up by 2.73%, positioned at $137.76. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Natera

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $143.75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

