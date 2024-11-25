What the Options Market Tells Us About Nano Nuclear Energy

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Nano Nuclear Energy. Our analysis of options history for Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $98,615, and 9 were calls, valued at $575,750.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $45.0 for Nano Nuclear Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nano Nuclear Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nano Nuclear Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Nano Nuclear Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NNE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $7.0 $6.5 $6.5 $40.00 $91.6K 0 141 NNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.0 $4.5 $4.5 $40.00 $90.0K 4 551 NNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.7 $7.5 $9.0 $25.00 $90.0K 246 100 NNE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.4 $3.0 $3.0 $30.00 $77.1K 1.4K 511 NNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $4.1 $3.7 $3.8 $25.00 $76.0K 548 4

About Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc is an early-stage nuclear energy company developing smaller, cheaper, and safer advanced portable clean energy solutions. It is focused on four business lines as part of development: Micro Nuclear Reactor Business is developing the next-generation nuclear microreactors, in particular ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure salt coolant reactor. Fuel Fabrication Business, Fuel Transportation Business and Nuclear Consultation Services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Nano Nuclear Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Nano Nuclear Energy With a trading volume of 1,309,803, the price of NNE is down by -11.11%, reaching $29.87. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Nano Nuclear Energy

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $58.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $50. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nano Nuclear Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $66.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nano Nuclear Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.