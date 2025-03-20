What the Options Market Tells Us About MP Materials

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on MP Materials (NYSE:MP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for MP Materials.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,120, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $380,290.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $40.0 for MP Materials over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MP Materials's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MP Materials's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

MP Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.1 $3.9 $3.9 $25.00 $93.7K 4.3K 283 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.1 $6.9 $6.9 $25.00 $72.4K 1.1K 106 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.6 $22.50 $59.8K 1.6K 184 MP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.0 $5.8 $5.85 $25.00 $58.5K 337 100 MP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.7 $31.00 $45.1K 1 97

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

In light of the recent options history for MP Materials, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is MP Materials Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,112,006, the price of MP is up by 0.11%, reaching $26.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for MP Materials

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $30.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on MP Materials, maintaining a target price of $32. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $29.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MP Materials with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

