What the Options Market Tells Us About Morgan Stanley

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $133,110 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $488,287.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $155.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Morgan Stanley stands at 773.11, with a total volume reaching 913.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Morgan Stanley, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $155.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $24.05 $23.95 $24.05 $110.00 $240.5K 2.3K 103 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.95 $4.8 $4.9 $155.00 $89.6K 135 211 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.15 $3.9 $4.05 $120.00 $67.6K 355 167 MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.4 $15.9 $16.4 $130.00 $47.5K 1.2K 0 MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $8.0 $7.4 $7.4 $124.00 $44.4K 223 105

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Morgan Stanley's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,576,560, the MS's price is down by -1.76%, now at $129.17. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Morgan Stanley

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $124.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $121. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Morgan Stanley, maintaining a target price of $107. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Morgan Stanley with a target price of $122. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley with a target price of $135.

