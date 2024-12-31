What the Options Market Tells Us About Monolithic Power Systems

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPWR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Monolithic Power Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $721,451, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $98,000.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $510.0 to $700.0 for Monolithic Power Systems during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Monolithic Power Systems options trades today is 89.4 with a total volume of 584.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Monolithic Power Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $510.0 to $700.0 over the last 30 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $23.5 $22.0 $23.5 $600.00 $173.9K 122 159 MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.5 $20.0 $21.5 $600.00 $161.2K 122 153 MPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.0 $15.0 $15.27 $590.00 $153.2K 296 199 MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $23.2 $22.1 $23.35 $510.00 $116.7K 9 50 MPWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $98.0 $97.9 $98.0 $680.00 $98.0K 20 11

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Monolithic Power Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Monolithic Power Systems's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 125,432, with MPWR's price down by -1.07%, positioned at $597.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. What The Experts Say On Monolithic Power Systems

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $700.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $700.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.

