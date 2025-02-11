What the Options Market Tells Us About Moderna

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 32 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $2,567,424 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $2,513,783.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $120.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 2606.31 with a total volume of 17,772.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $69.0 $67.25 $69.0 $100.00 $1.2M 951 260 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.3 $8.2 $8.2 $55.00 $607.6K 1.5K 1.8K MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.35 $8.2 $8.2 $55.00 $392.8K 1.5K 677 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.1 $9.95 $10.1 $25.00 $301.9K 42 302 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $69.3 $69.0 $69.0 $100.00 $276.0K 951 40

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Moderna, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Moderna With a volume of 5,836,707, the price of MRNA is down -1.13% at $31.51. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days. Expert Opinions on Moderna

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $54.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $38. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $99. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $51. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Moderna with a target price of $34. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Moderna with a target price of $50.

