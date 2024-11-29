What the Options Market Tells Us About MicroStrategy

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 177 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $3,255,043 and 148, calls, for a total amount of $20,585,040.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $215.0 and $1080.0 for MicroStrategy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MicroStrategy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MicroStrategy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $215.0 to $1080.0, over the past month.

MicroStrategy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $166.0 $161.4 $161.4 $1080.00 $419.6K 1.1K 100 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $183.15 $181.45 $182.3 $300.00 $182.3K 665 175 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $368.45 $361.7 $364.42 $600.00 $182.2K 2 11 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $142.65 $139.95 $140.8 $280.00 $140.8K 1.2K 369 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $142.6 $140.65 $141.51 $280.00 $127.3K 1.2K 391

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

In light of the recent options history for MicroStrategy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of MicroStrategy With a volume of 10,624,453, the price of MSTR is up 2.62% at $399.01. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days. Expert Opinions on MicroStrategy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $334.0.

* An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $525. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $300. * An analyst from Maxim Group persists with their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $270. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $275.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MicroStrategy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

