What the Options Market Tells Us About MicroStrategy

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 85 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $2,394,401 and 57, calls, for a total amount of $2,673,344.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.0 to $280.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MicroStrategy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MicroStrategy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $67.0 to $280.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MicroStrategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $96.6 $94.9 $94.9 $200.00 $474.5K 211 50 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $19.5 $19.1 $19.1 $146.00 $191.0K 118 102 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $41.05 $40.4 $40.95 $168.00 $163.8K 172 2 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $41.05 $40.85 $40.85 $168.00 $163.4K 172 82 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $39.8 $39.15 $39.8 $168.00 $159.2K 172 125

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

In light of the recent options history for MicroStrategy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 7,722,771, the MSTR's price is up by 5.72%, now at $141.47. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. Expert Opinions on MicroStrategy

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1424.6666666666667.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Maxim Group keeps a Buy rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $1930. An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $2150. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $194.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MicroStrategy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.