What the Options Market Tells Us About Micron Technology

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,250, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $491,683.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $145.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $33.3 $32.75 $33.16 $90.00 $83.3K 225 25 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $10.15 $10.0 $10.0 $125.00 $69.0K 766 92 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $14.9 $14.8 $14.9 $110.00 $59.6K 9.7K 64 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.62 $1.57 $1.57 $145.00 $57.3K 6.6K 373 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.2 $5.2 $5.2 $120.00 $47.1K 20.3K 9

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Micron Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Micron Technology Currently trading with a volume of 3,567,162, the MU's price is up by 1.09%, now at $113.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

