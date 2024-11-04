What the Options Market Tells Us About Micron Technology

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 64 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,792,812 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $2,409,004.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $135.0 for Micron Technology, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 3466.68 with a total volume of 24,532.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $7.1 $7.1 $110.00 $213.0K 13.4K 505 MU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $5.2 $5.1 $5.15 $104.00 $200.8K 445 400 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.0 $17.8 $17.86 $110.00 $178.6K 4.0K 1.2K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.45 $17.4 $17.45 $110.00 $174.5K 4.0K 231 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.45 $17.4 $17.45 $110.00 $174.5K 4.0K 131

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Micron Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Micron Technology Trading volume stands at 7,412,736, with MU's price up by 2.91%, positioned at $102.63. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Micron Technology

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Micron Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.