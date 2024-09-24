What the Options Market Tells Us About Micron Technology

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $654,501 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $503,506.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $115.0 for Micron Technology over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 5456.94 with a total volume of 4,561.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.2 $24.1 $24.1 $115.00 $269.9K 4.2K 139 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.05 $13.95 $13.95 $100.00 $139.5K 13.5K 131 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.15 $13.55 $13.55 $85.00 $135.5K 1.8K 100 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $2.54 $2.5 $2.5 $100.00 $104.7K 18.8K 940 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.8 $6.75 $6.8 $95.00 $79.5K 3.5K 169

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Micron Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Micron Technology's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,130,753, the MU's price is up by 0.01%, now at $93.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Micron Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $123.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $135. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $67. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $100. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $140.

