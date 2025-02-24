What the Options Market Tells Us About Microchip Technology

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MCHP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Microchip Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,126,434, and 4 are calls, amounting to $538,215.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $63.0 for Microchip Technology over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microchip Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microchip Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $63.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microchip Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCHP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $50.00 $367.0K 3.3K 984 MCHP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.85 $2.75 $2.8 $62.50 $322.0K 7.9K 1.5K MCHP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.0 $4.2 $50.00 $150.3K 3.3K 0 MCHP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $1.8 $1.75 $1.75 $63.00 $131.9K 1.1K 754 MCHP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $1.45 $1.35 $1.45 $60.00 $97.8K 1 1

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Microchip Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Microchip Technology Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,960,262, with MCHP's price up by 0.1%, positioned at $61.13. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Microchip Technology

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $69.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

