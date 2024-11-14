What the Options Market Tells Us About Meta Platforms

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in META usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Meta Platforms. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 33% being bullish and 44% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $524,871, and there was a single call, worth $85,320.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $575.0 to $600.0 for Meta Platforms over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $575.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.45 $4.64 $575.00 $183.8K 4.8K 523 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.4 $5.0 $5.22 $575.00 $115.5K 4.8K 801 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $11.85 $11.65 $11.85 $600.00 $85.3K 23.0K 101 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.75 $4.7 $4.75 $575.00 $55.6K 4.8K 1.0K META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.45 $4.1 $4.26 $575.00 $49.3K 4.8K 1.4K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Meta Platforms's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 287,051, the price of META is down by -0.45%, reaching $577.39. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $703.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $675. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $650. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $719. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $811. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $660.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.