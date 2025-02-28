What the Options Market Tells Us About MercadoLibre

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MELI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for MercadoLibre.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,443,618, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $298,953.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1790.0 to $2500.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MercadoLibre's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MercadoLibre's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1790.0 to $2500.0, over the past month.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $119.0 $115.0 $115.0 $2000.00 $977.5K 152 0 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $145.8 $142.0 $142.0 $2220.00 $213.0K 35 15 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $114.6 $99.6 $105.0 $2170.00 $52.5K 27 5 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $505.1 $496.1 $505.1 $1900.00 $50.5K 23 1 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $65.0 $61.1 $65.0 $2070.00 $45.5K 10 18

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MercadoLibre, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of MercadoLibre With a volume of 55,603, the price of MELI is down -1.31% at $2101.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for MercadoLibre

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $2712.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MercadoLibre with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

