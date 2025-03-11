What the Options Market Tells Us About Marvell Tech

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Marvell Tech. Our analysis of options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $210,662, and 8 were calls, valued at $476,457.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $105.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 1559.0 with a total volume of 637.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.75 $14.5 $14.75 $70.00 $147.5K 654 102 MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $37.15 $36.55 $36.92 $105.00 $92.2K 1.3K 26 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.1 $14.7 $14.7 $55.00 $70.5K 143 0 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.15 $13.65 $14.07 $60.00 $70.3K 2.1K 52 MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.0 $25.0 $25.0 $92.50 $60.0K 2.3K 24

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

In light of the recent options history for Marvell Tech, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Marvell Tech Trading volume stands at 3,064,005, with MRVL's price up by 0.94%, positioned at $66.29. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 79 days. What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $113.0.

* An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $130. * An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Marvell Tech with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

