What the Options Market Tells Us About Marathon Petroleum

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MPC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Marathon Petroleum. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $484,470, and 2 are calls, amounting to $91,160.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $155.0 for Marathon Petroleum over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Marathon Petroleum's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Marathon Petroleum's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $155.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $21.6 $20.85 $21.6 $155.00 $105.8K 431 200 MPC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $22.25 $20.8 $21.8 $155.00 $95.9K 431 144 MPC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $21.9 $20.6 $21.9 $155.00 $61.3K 431 48 MPC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $22.4 $20.6 $21.9 $155.00 $52.5K 431 72 MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $24.8 $24.25 $24.8 $155.00 $49.6K 4 20

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility will have the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel once converted. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Where Is Marathon Petroleum Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,110,663, the price of MPC is up by 1.02%, reaching $166.35. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now. What The Experts Say On Marathon Petroleum

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $187.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Marathon Petroleum, targeting a price of $182. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Marathon Petroleum, targeting a price of $193.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marathon Petroleum, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.