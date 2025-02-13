What the Options Market Tells Us About Lululemon Athletica

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LULU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Lululemon Athletica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $246,680, and 6 are calls, amounting to $194,377.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $390.0 to $450.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lululemon Athletica stands at 78.5, with a total volume reaching 689.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lululemon Athletica, situated within the strike price corridor from $390.0 to $450.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.25 $7.05 $7.05 $392.50 $144.4K 96 415 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $70.9 $69.8 $70.9 $450.00 $70.9K 47 10 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $5.15 $5.1 $5.1 $397.50 $39.2K 94 153 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $6.25 $5.0 $5.0 $397.50 $36.0K 94 75 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $31.4 $30.85 $30.85 $420.00 $33.9K 138 11

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lululemon Athletica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 381,368, the LULU's price is up by 0.03%, now at $395.27. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $454.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $411. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $437. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $430. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $495.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

