What the Options Market Tells Us About Lululemon Athletica

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $595,397 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $225,655.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $320.0 for Lululemon Athletica, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lululemon Athletica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lululemon Athletica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $230.0 to $320.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.1 $10.7 $10.74 $280.00 $179.4K 1.0K 167 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.65 $3.4 $3.57 $265.00 $119.4K 814 344 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.0 $7.7 $8.0 $230.00 $80.0K 1.1K 100 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $25.8 $25.5 $25.55 $280.00 $76.5K 1.4K 40 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $92.05 $89.0 $89.91 $250.00 $72.0K 118 8

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lululemon Athletica, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 881,663, with LULU's price up by 0.33%, positioned at $277.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $314.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $314.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

