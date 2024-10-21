What the Options Market Tells Us About Lennar

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lennar.

Looking at options history for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $955,613 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $164,120.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $200.0 for Lennar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lennar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lennar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lennar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $5.5 $5.1 $5.3 $180.00 $435.6K 31 371 LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $5.5 $5.3 $5.5 $180.00 $137.5K 31 1.4K LEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.9 $8.8 $8.8 $185.00 $83.6K 1 119 LEN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.5 $21.0 $21.2 $200.00 $63.6K 311 52 LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $10.2 $9.3 $10.2 $197.50 $61.4K 61 60

About Lennar

Lennar is one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily and single-family for rent construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lennar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Lennar Currently trading with a volume of 1,441,383, the LEN's price is down by -4.09%, now at $181.21. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lennar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

