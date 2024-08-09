What the Options Market Tells Us About Las Vegas Sands

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Las Vegas Sands.

Looking at options history for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $106,316 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $333,379.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $33.0 to $45.0 for Las Vegas Sands over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Las Vegas Sands's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Las Vegas Sands's whale trades within a strike price range from $33.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.2 $9.75 $9.78 $33.00 $100.4K 111 275 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.75 $6.7 $6.75 $45.00 $70.8K 90 21 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.9 $9.8 $9.85 $33.00 $59.1K 111 604 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.8 $9.65 $9.68 $33.00 $39.7K 111 847 LVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.75 $9.65 $9.73 $33.00 $38.9K 111 152

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

In light of the recent options history for Las Vegas Sands, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Las Vegas Sands With a trading volume of 2,968,587, the price of LVS is down by -0.63%, reaching $39.57. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now. What The Experts Say On Las Vegas Sands

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $51.6.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $53. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Las Vegas Sands, maintaining a target price of $47. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Las Vegas Sands with a target price of $55. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $52. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Las Vegas Sands, maintaining a target price of $51.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Las Vegas Sands with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

