What the Options Market Tells Us About Lam Research

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRCX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Lam Research. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $793,133, and 14 are calls, amounting to $591,878.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $720.0 to $820.0 for Lam Research during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lam Research options trades today is 140.93 with a total volume of 1,391.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lam Research's big money trades within a strike price range of $720.0 to $820.0 over the last 30 days.

Lam Research Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $30.05 $30.0 $30.0 $785.00 $369.0K 222 189 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $32.75 $30.0 $30.0 $785.00 $90.0K 222 66 LRCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $45.95 $43.05 $44.79 $755.00 $89.3K 34 30 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $37.95 $33.0 $33.0 $760.00 $82.5K 1 25 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $32.75 $28.5 $30.0 $785.00 $69.0K 222 212

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Current Position of Lam Research With a volume of 303,486, the price of LRCX is down -1.94% at $752.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lam Research options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

