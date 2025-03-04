What the Options Market Tells Us About KLA

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on KLA.

Looking at options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $751,412 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $603,700.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $610.0 and $880.0 for KLA, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KLA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KLA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $610.0 to $880.0, over the past month.

KLA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $39.5 $37.6 $37.6 $680.00 $322.9K 23 88 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $53.7 $50.6 $50.6 $790.00 $151.8K 5 30 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $49.5 $44.2 $46.9 $800.00 $140.7K 54 30 KLAC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $33.0 $32.1 $33.0 $670.00 $112.4K 51 35 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $37.0 $33.0 $34.5 $780.00 $103.5K 36 37

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of KLA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is KLA Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 569,254, the price of KLAC is up by 2.49%, reaching $708.35. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now. What The Experts Say On KLA

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $748.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $748.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for KLA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

