What the Options Market Tells Us About KLA

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in KLAC usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for KLA. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 44% being bullish and 55% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $698,033, and there was a single call, worth $65,300.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $700.0 and $770.0 for KLA, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KLA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KLA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $700.0 to $770.0, over the past month.

KLA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $40.8 $37.7 $38.9 $770.00 $213.9K 160 58 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $29.3 $25.8 $26.9 $700.00 $212.5K 12 89 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $38.9 $36.8 $37.3 $770.00 $78.3K 160 105 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $69.4 $65.3 $65.3 $760.00 $65.3K 41 10 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $38.9 $36.8 $37.2 $770.00 $52.0K 160 70

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Where Is KLA Standing Right Now? With a volume of 231,598, the price of KLAC is down -3.02% at $751.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for KLA

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $835.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on KLA with a target price of $925. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on KLA with a target price of $900. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for KLA, targeting a price of $765. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Perform, setting a price target of $750.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for KLA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.