What the Options Market Tells Us About KE Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on KE Holdings. Our analysis of options history for KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $2,809,056, and 6 were calls, valued at $416,026.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $21.5 to $28.0 for KE Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KE Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KE Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $21.5 to $28.0 in the last 30 days.

KE Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.75 $6.55 $6.56 $26.00 $1.8M 203 2.8K BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.5 $26.00 $355.5K 203 3.3K BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.5 $26.00 $294.4K 203 3.4K BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.5 $26.00 $243.1K 203 4.1K BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.0 $2.85 $3.0 $24.00 $121.2K 117 404

About KE Holdings

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2023, Beike's cofounders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

KE Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 11,312,320, the price of BEKE is down by -0.25%, reaching $21.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About KE Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on KE Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

