What the Options Market Tells Us About JPMorgan Chase

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $213,884 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $135,988.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $205.0 to $235.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 3819.56, with a total volume reaching 3,085.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $205.0 to $235.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $210.00 $61.0K 3.7K 302 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.4 $11.15 $11.34 $230.00 $51.0K 329 90 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.35 $4.25 $4.28 $215.00 $42.8K 1.9K 120 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $23.2 $22.5 $23.2 $205.00 $37.1K 1.4K 16 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.15 $7.1 $7.15 $230.00 $35.7K 8.0K 83

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

In light of the recent options history for JPMorgan Chase, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 903,100, the price of JPM is up by 0.61%, reaching $222.82. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $236.6.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $234. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $230. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $257. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $232.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

