What the Options Market Tells Us About JPMorgan Chase

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $2,098,270, and 4 are calls, amounting to $141,402.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $170.0 to $225.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JPMorgan Chase's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JPMorgan Chase's significant trades, within a strike price range of $170.0 to $225.0, over the past month.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.8 $5.5 $5.55 $170.00 $1.1M 5.3K 230 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $19.95 $18.9 $18.7 $225.00 $129.2K 235 278 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.35 $8.25 $8.25 $200.00 $84.2K 8.1K 149 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $19.6 $18.6 $18.6 $225.00 $83.7K 941 115 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.51 $1.36 $1.51 $202.50 $75.5K 175 1.1K

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JPMorgan Chase, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now? With a volume of 5,454,668, the price of JPM is down -5.14% at $205.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days. What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $235.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

